Services
Social Emotional Regulation
Emotional control throughout activities of daily living for both preferred and non-preferred activities. Common reasons to seek treatment: behaviors such as biting, hitting, kicking, screaming, "meltdowns," seeking negative attention, and difficulty with transitions.
Myofunctional Therapy
Improving oral function necessary for eating, talking, sleeping, breathing, and craniofacial development by correcting dysfunctional use of the muscles of the tongue, lips, and face.
Infant Feeding & Development
Breastfeeding challenges such as difficulty latching, transferring milk. Other feeding challenges related to oral function such leakage of milk during breast or bottle feeding, colic, excess gas, reflux.
Lactation Support
Milestones works closely as needed with a certified lactation consultant for complex breastfeeding issues, holistic lactation, oral function and tongue-tie, oral habilitation in infants & toddlers.
Physical Therapy
Physical Therapy promotes optimal health and functional independence for mobility around home, school, and community environments.
Developmental Screenings
Developmental Screenings are available upon request. Call to schedule a screening if having concerns, but unsure if an evaluation is necessary.
Cognitive Rehab
Cognitive rehabilitation due to Traumatic Brain Injury, Stroke, Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia, and more.
Reflex Integration
Reflexes that have not integrated as expected can impact a variety of functions such as attention, grasp, oral function, posture, balance and coordination, emotional regulation, and sensory sensitivity.
Speech & Language
Speech sound production, apraxia of speech, understanding language, expressing language, language development, literacy, etc.
Occupational Skills
Activities of daily living such as feeding, cutting, writing, stacking, buttoning, zippering, dressing, etc.
Feeding & Swallowing
Chewing, sensory aversions, picky eating or limited inventory of preferred foods, texture challenges, dysphagia, tongue thrust swallow, table behaviors, etc.
Voice
Dysphonia-irregular vocal quality, pitch, loudness, or vocal effort. breathy, hoarse, strained, gurgly, too high or low, etc. Vocal nodules, vocal abuse, vocal fold paralysis, etc. are common causes of voice disorders.
Our Approach
Therapists at Milestones value relationships as a part of the therapy process. Each client has their own interests, cultures, beliefs, and priorities. Our therapists learn those individual interests and values to develop relationships that encourage positive therapy experiences.
At Milestones, we also encourage strong relationships with caregivers by consistently communicating about therapy sessions and home programming.
Testimonial
"Highly recommend Milestones. Love the consistency of staff with patients. Also love their nurturing and knowledgeable staff."
V.M.